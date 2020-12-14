Matthew Stafford’s status in doubt for Sunday

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s loss to the Packers, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to get back on the field this week — or this season at all.

Stafford’s status is in doubt for Sunday at Tennessee, NFL Network is reporting.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, there’s at least the possibility that Stafford could be shut down for the final three games of the season. Even if Stafford wants to play, the Lions may think it’s not worth putting him at risk when they’re not going anywhere this year.

The Lions will be hiring a new coach and a new GM this offseason, and it’s possible that the next regime in Detroit will decide to move on from Stafford. But whether he’s in the Lions’ long-term plans or not, they’d be wise to do everything they have to keep him as healthy as they can for the rest of this season.