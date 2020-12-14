Melvin Gordon’s DUI case continued until January 14

Getty Images

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon‘s DUI case will not be resolved until after the end of the season.

Gordon was set to enter a plea at a hearing on Monday, but the case was continued until January 14. Gordon’s attorney Robert Malen said, via Mike Klis of KUSA, that he had been having conversations with the Denver District Attorney’s Office about “significant mitigation and exculpatory evidence” that he wants to continue before the case moves forward.

The judge and prosecutors agreed to setting a new date. With that new date coming after the end of the season, any league discipline for Gordon will likely come during the 2021 season.

Gordon has 162 carries for 753 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Broncos.