Mike Nolan not thinking about his future

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said earlier Monday he was “surprised” anyone would ask about Mike McCarthy’s job status for 2021. He should not be surprised that everyone is asking about the future of defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

The Cowboys Defense has ranked among the worst in team history.

Nolan was asked whether he was concerned about his job.

“I don’t even think about it,” Nolan said. “I just take it a day at a time anyway. It’s really not . . . . I prefer not to answer the question because it’s not what’s on my mind. Just take it a day at a time and try to win this game this weekend against San Francisco and whatever happens after the season, happens. When that time comes, we’ll deal with it if there is a change.”

The Cowboys have allowed a league-worst 2,115 rushing yards. The team record is the 2,636 rushing yards the 2000 team allowed.

The Cowboys have allowed 400 points this season. That ties for the fifth-most in team history and puts them on pace to top the team-record 436 points the 2010 defense gave up. The NFL record was set by the Baltimore Colts in 1981 when they allowed 533 points.