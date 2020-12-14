Mike Vrabel sees a “fine line” to managing Derrick Henry’s workload

Getty Images

The Titans were comfortably ahead of the Jaguars when they got the ball with just over 12 minutes to play in the fourth quarter and Jeremy McNichols went in the game at running back.

McNichols’ presence seemed to indicate that Derrick Henry was done for the day after rushing for 195 yards and two touchdowns, but he came in a couple of plays later. Titans coach Mike Vrabel had been persuaded to give Henry a chance to get to 200 rushing yards for the fourth time since the start of the 2018 season.

It didn’t take long for Henry to get there. Henry ran for 20 yards and then went to the sideline for the rest of the game. On Monday, Vrabel said he thinks “it’s a fine line” when it comes to making choices involving the workload of players having days like Henry was having.

“I just think you have to look at the situation and see what is going on, understand how excited the players are for Derrick, and the offensive line,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “I think they feel as much a part of what he does, like it’s them doing it. And I think that’s great for our psyche, and our confidence, and everything that we’re doing. But also being smart with where he is at physical, and where everybody is at physically.”

Henry is now at 1,532 yards for the season and another big day in Week 15 will lead to serious thoughts about Henry making a run at becoming the seventh back with a 2,000-yard season. Henry said on Sunday that he’s only interested in wins, but such a development against the Lions would probably bring Vrabel back to that fine line before the year is out.