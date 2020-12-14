Monday Night Football inactives: Calais Campbell will play; Austin Hooper won’t

Getty Images

The Ravens will have defensive end Calais Campbell for Monday Night Football.

Campbell missed every practice session last week and was listed as questionable heading into tonight’s game against the Browns. He played only 23 snaps against the Cowboys on Tuesday.

The Ravens won’t have cornerback Tramon Williams (thigh), but cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin) is active. Smith, who missed last week’s game against Dallas, was questionable.

The Ravens’ other inactives are tight end Luke Willson (hip), defensive tackle Broderick Washington (concussion), cornerback Anthony Averett, linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and center Trystan Colon-Castillo.

Tight end Austin Hooper (neck) is among the Browns’ inactives. The team added him to the injury report Friday when he didn’t practice. He was sidelined again Saturday.

Hooper has caught 30 passes for 286 yards with a pair of touchdowns in his first season in Cleveland.

Harrison Bryant will start in his place.

The Browns’ other inactives are receiver KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring), receiver Marvin Hall, cornerback Denzel Ward (calf), safety Tedric Thompson and defensive end Joe Jackson.

Kevin Johnson will start for Ward, whom the Browns already had ruled out.