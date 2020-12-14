Monday Night Football: Justin Tucker 55-yard field goal lifts Ravens to wild win over Browns

Getty Images

Justin Tucker converted a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left to play as the Baltimore Ravens earned a wild 47-42 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

A series of laterals on the final play of the night resulted in the ball going out of the back of the end zone for a safety to give Baltimore the final five-point margin.

The lead changed three times in waning stages of the contest as the Browns rallied from a 14-point deficit in the quarter. Baker Mayfield completed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins, a two-point conversion off the hands of Kareem Hunt to Donovan Peoples-Jones, and scampered for a 5-yard touchdown as the Browns grabbed a 35-34 lead with 6:33 left to play.

Lamar Jackson missed most of the fourth quarter due to cramps before returning for a pivotal fourth-and-5 at the two-minute warning that resulted in the go-ahead score for Baltimore. Jackson rolled right and found Marquise Brown for a 44-yard touchdown as the Ravens went back on top with 1:51 left to play. A two-point conversion run from J.K. Dobbins gave the Ravens a 42-35 lead.

But the Browns weren’t done either. Mayfield marched straight down the field for Cleveland as it took just four plays and 47 seconds to go 75 yards for the tying score with 1:04 left to play.

Jackson completed three passes to Mark Andrews on the final drive with a fourth to Willie Snead to move into field goal range for Tucker. Jackson spiked the ball with seven seconds left to give Tucker the chance to deliver the critical blow to the Browns.

The Ravens twice led by 14 points during the game with Cleveland fighting back both times. The game featured an NFL record-tying nine rushing touchdowns between the two teams, which is a feat that hadn’t happened in 98 years.

Jackson rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 163 yards and a touchdown to help lift Baltimore to victory. Dobbins and Gus Edwards combined for 102 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns, two by Edwards, as the Ravens rushed for 231 yards on the night.

Mayfield completed 28-of-47 passes for 343 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Cleveland along with his rushing touchdown. Nick Chubb rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns with Kareem Hunt adding a rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown out of the backfield for the Browns.

It’s the first ever 47-42 final score in league history.