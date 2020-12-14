MVP becomes a two-man race, with one potential caveat

Getty Images

The odds show that the MVP race after 14 weeks has focused on a pair of players: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Via PointsBet, Mahomes continues to be the favorite. Rodgers, however, continues to gain ground.

Sunday’s three-interception performance has dropped Mahomes from -500 to -286. Rodgers has, in contract, seen his odds improve from +460 to +185.

The final vote could be influenced by whether one team gets the No. 1 seed in its conference and the other doesn’t. However, both currently are on track for a bye week.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains next on the list at +1600, with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at +1800.

At this point, the player with the most intriguing chance to disrupt the Mahomes-Rodgers duel is Titans running back Derrick Henry. He currently has long odds of +10000. But with 1,532 rushing yards and a propensity to rack up 200-yard games, Henry has an outside chance to make a late run at the single-season rushing record of 2,105, held by Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson.

Henry needs 191 per game over the next three to get to 2,105. While unlikely, Henry has shown he can get and stay home. With upcoming games against the Lions, Packers, and Texans, it’s not crazy to see it happening.

If it does, it wouldn’t be crazy to end up cashing in a $100 ticket for $10,000.