NFC East no longer the worst division ever

For most of this season, the NFC East appeared to be not just the worst division in the NFL, but the worst division in NFL history. That’s no longer the case.

After Washington, Dallas and Philadelphia all won on Sunday, the NFC East teams are now a combined 19-32-1, a .375 winning percentage. That beats the worst cumulative record in NFL history for a division, set by the 2008 NFC West, which went 22-42, a .344 winning percentage.

There are still three more NFC East vs. NFC East games this season (Cowboys-Eagles in Week 16, Giants-Cowboys in Week 17 and Eagles-Football Team in Week 17), so the worst record the division could possibly have is 22-41-1. At worst, the 2020 NFC East will finish half a game better than the 2008 NFC West.

Washington is now the clear favorite to win the division. That’s a surprise, but the Football Team is playing much better football now than early in the season. The wild card team that draws the NFC East winner will not have an easy road game in the first round of the playoffs.