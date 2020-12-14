NFL announces Week 15 and Week 16 tweaks to schedule

Getty Images

The NFL announced schedule changes for Week 15 and Week 16.

The league moved the Detroit at Tennessee game at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday to CBS. It previously was scheduled for a FOX broadcast.

The NFL already had announced other changes to the Week 15 schedule.

In Week 16, the NFL has moved the Rams at Seattle game to FOX with the game kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

It also has flipped the networks broadcasting two other games:

The Cincinnati at Houston game has moved to FOX. Kickoff remains 1 p.m. ET.

The Chicago at Jacksonville game has moved to CBS. Kickoff remains 1 p.m. ET.