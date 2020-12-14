NFL nixed bye-week golf date for Bruce Arians and Tom Brady

Getty Images

Most of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols make sense. Some don’t.

For example, the league refused to let Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady play a round of bye-week golf.

“It’s like, ‘O.K., you can go to the office and spend 10 hours together, but you can’t play golf,” Arians told Albert Breer of SI.com.” How much sense does that make? I can go play golf with someone who’s never been tested [but not someone who has been].”

The league has banned all off-site get-togethers, without exceptions. This one — a round of golf in the open air during which physical distancing easily can be maintained — seems like it should have been allowed. However, if the NFL makes one exception, it will be asked to make more. And more. And more.

The easiest path becomes taking a no-exceptions approach, illogical as it may seem when considering the amount of time coaches and players can and do spend together at work.