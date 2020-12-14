NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 14 (before MNF)

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 14, 2020, 6:00 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:

AFC
1. Chiefs (12-1) Clinched the AFC West.

2. Steelers (11-2) Clinched playoff berth.

3. Bills (10-3) Big lead in the AFC East.

4. Titans (9-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis.

5. Browns (9-3) Closing in on a return to the playoffs.

6. Colts (9-4) Still a chance in AFC South.

7. Dolphins (8-5) Still a chance in the AFC East.

***

8. Ravens (7-5) Big game looms with the Browns on Monday night.

9. Raiders (7-6) One game out in the wild card.

10. Patriots (6-7) Very unlikely to return to the playoffs.

11. Broncos (5-8) An extreme long shot to make the postseason.

12. Texans (4-9) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Chargers (4-9) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Bengals (2-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Jaguars (1-12) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Jets (0-13) Mathematically eliminated.

NFC
1. Packers (10-3) Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over New Orleans.

2. Saints (10-3) Clinched a playoff berth

3. Rams (9-4) Leads the division and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seahawks.

4. Washington (6-7) One-game lead the NFC East.

5. Seahawks (9-4) First in the wild card race.

6. Buccaneers (8-5) Two games behind the Saints in the NFC South.

7. Cardinals (7-6) One-game lead for the final wild card.

***

8. Vikings (6-7) One game behind for the wild card.

9. Bears (6-7) One game behind for the wild card.

10. Lions (5-8) Two games behind for the wild card.

11. 49ers (5-8) Two games behind for the wild card.

12. Giants (5-8) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

13. Eagles (4-8-1) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

14. Cowboys (4-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.

15. Falcons (4-9) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Panthers (4-9) No realistic chance in the wild card race.

Permalink 70 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

70 responses to “NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 14 (before MNF)

  1. The AFC looks like it has a few teams on the edge of a wildcard that could steal a spot, the NFC looks like anyone who is good fills those 8 slots (-the Eagles) with no other teams looking good enough to snatch a wildcard from someone else. This is a really lopsided year for the conference’s.

  2. Even if they win their next three games, after winning a few in a row, the Vikings would still have a lot of work to do to sneak in to the playoffs. They will need everything to break right, and not have any let downs. Even then, they may fall short. But, it is more fun to watch these games than the first handful of games.

  4. It will be interesting to see how the packers get steamrolled in the playoffs once again…will they only lose by 30 this year?

  5. Amazing how the NFC East winner will be hosting a home playoff with a likely losing record.

  6. Just remember, as always, nobody sneaks into or backs into the playoffs. You either win enough games to make the playoffs, or you don’t.

  7. The Vikings could win most of the rest of their games and still have little chance at making the playoffs. They’re two games out of the seventh seed, who have the head-to-head tiebreaker over them. One of those 6-3 teams is going to have to tank and they all look pretty good right now.

  9. Tennessee plays Bmore Indianapolis and Cleveland probably 2/1
    Indianapolis plays Green Bay Tennessee than Houston 2/1
    Bmore Tennessee Pittsburgh Dallas 1/2
    Raiders kc Atlanta Jets 3/0

  10. Yeah, those Packers don’t have nearly as many Lombardi trophies as our vaunted Vikings! We just keep winning!

  11. So nice to see the Bills and Dolphins doing well, while the Patriots are terrible. The nation rejoices.

  12. Something poetic about Brady leaving his division just in time for the Bills and Dolphins to become relevant again, only to be swept by a division rival in New Orleans for the first time in his career.

  13. Don’t see the Packers going worse than 12-4, they will likely clinch the top seed in the NFC.

  14. hobbestiger says:
    November 20, 2020 at 1:47 pm
    Don’t see the Packers going worse than 12-4, they will likely clinch the top seed in the NFC.
    ———————————

    Sorry, if the Packers are 12-4 they won’t be the #1 seed in the AFC. Out of the Saints, Seahawks and Rams, two of them will be 12-4 or better and are guaranteed to have a better conference record. Therefore, the Packers won’t be the one seed and as their name suggests. Will be packing up their lockers and and calling it a season.

  16. So much for Rams have only beaten the NFC EAST. They have now beaten the bears , Seahawks, and Buccs . Plus barely lost to Bills , they dominated the dolphins yet lost plus they could of beaten niners The defense is for real and when the offense is hot . They are very capable of beating any team including Chiefs or Steelers .

  17. I still think the Packers will lose one more game at worst and clinch the top seed in the NFC.

  18. Sorry, if the Packers are 12-4 they won’t be the #1 seed in the AFC. Out of the Saints, Seahawks and Rams, two of them will be 12-4 or better and are guaranteed to have a better conference record. Therefore, the Packers won’t be the one seed and as their name suggests. Will be packing up their lockers and and calling it a season.
    —————————————————-
    Uh, there are 7 teams from each conference to make the playoffs, not 1. If the Packers and Saints are tied at 12-4 the Packers own the tiebreaker by virtue of head-to-head win.

  19. But but but – the Rams have no first round draft picks, they have no cap room, they have no depth, and Jared Goff is the 33rd best QB in the league. I’m so confused.

  20. Did you have to mention the Eagles in 1st of the NFC east.. please stop already.Doug thinks he’s still coaching a team thats close..
    my Eagles will lose the next 5 games.. why keep giving them something to hang their hats on..

  22. conormacleod says:
    November 17, 2020 at 10:44 am
    Just remember, as always, nobody sneaks into or backs into the playoffs. You either win enough games to make the playoffs, or you don’t

    ———————————

    NFC East

  23. At first, I thought adding an extra wildcard team would let a lesser team squeak in. Now I see where better teams with a worse record from a harder schedule might benefit.

  24. Diehard patriots fan and Bostonian, but welcome back Buffalo and hopefully Miami! I look forward to seeing these teams grow. FLO and Sean McDermott have done a fantastic job building their teams up.

    R-E-L-A-X fellow Bostonians. We have ruled the sports kingdom for 20 years, others teams need a chance. except the yankees, habs, and jets. I am fine with them not winning.

  27. ariani1985 says:
    November 17, 2020 at 10:08 am
    It will be interesting to see how the packers get steamrolled in the playoffs once again…will they only lose by 30 this year?

    ——————————————————————————————-

    Gee — so you’re conceding they will make the playoffs? That’s amazing, coming from you!!

  28. navyvandal says:
    November 24, 2020 at 8:07 am
    Diehard patriots fan and Bostonian, but welcome back Buffalo and hopefully Miami! I look forward to seeing these teams grow. FLO and Sean McDermott have done a fantastic job building their teams up.

    R-E-L-A-X fellow Bostonians. We have ruled the sports kingdom for 20 years, others teams need a chance. except the yankees, habs, and jets. I am fine with them not winning.

    ——————————————

    I agree. This is actually more exciting. When you go into every game as the team expected to win there is no such thing as excelling, you can only hope to not fail. Winning was only marginally exciting, you felt more like you simply broke even since thats what was supposed to happen. But when you go into games as the underdog or even a case where its a toss up, winning has that extra nice flavor to it. That extra flavot has been absent the last few years, it was always either they win a superbowl or the season sucked. No in between.

  30. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 17, 2020 at 9:45 am
    How about those amazing Miami Dolphins everyone!
    ——————————————————
    Lifelong Miami fan and am surprised as heck, but keep in mind, the games vs teams like the Chargers and Jets are over after this weeks game vs the Bengals. Chiefs, Pats, @Raiders and @ Bills to close out the season. They (Obviously) need to win Sunday to go to 8-4 and then somehow figure out a way to go 2-2 in their last 4. The lost last week to Denver hurt.

  32. Famous Amos says:
    November 24, 2020 at 10:59 am
    Patriots are ranked way too high.

    It isn’t a ranking. It’s where the teams stand for the playoffs after actually playing games. They may not be very good but they are in the playoff hunt.

  33. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 17, 2020 at 9:45 am
    How about those amazing Miami Dolphins everyone!
    ————-

    Parade for a wild card berth!

  34. saintsgotrobbedandwereinthesameboatpart2 says:
    November 17, 2020 at 1:17 pm
    Something poetic about Brady leaving his division just in time for the Bills and Dolphins to become relevant again, only to be swept by a division rival in New Orleans for the first time in his career.

    ///////////////////
    The ONLY reason why the bills & dolphins are relevant again IS because Brady is no longer in the division. Because if he had stayed those teams would once again be irrelevant.

  36. ariani1985 says:
    November 17, 2020 at 10:08 am
    It will be interesting to see how the packers get steamrolled in the playoffs once again…will they only lose by 30 this year?

    ——

    I love how everyone forgets that they beat the seahawks. The packers have a weaknesses on both offense and defense, offensively its playing against extremely athletic MLBs such as White, and David and Warner. Defensively its the run. The packers matchup againt every NFC team except the Niners and Bucs for that reason.

  38. Bucs taking on water, Arizona and LA Rams will soon play each other and both teams are hot and cold. Saints looking shaky at QB and Brees’s lack of arm strength is clearly visible. Seattle has Wilson so their always a threat and So is Green Bay with Rodgers but will the defense hold up.

    Meanwhile ATL is playing good ball lately along with Vikings and don’t look now but SF is finally getting healthy after the bye and would be a scary 8th or 7th seed to host in a wildcard Just sayin

  39. 1. Saints (9-2) In the lead for home-field advantage.

    6. Buccaneers (7-5) Will be tough to catch the Saints in the NFC South.

    Saints magic number for the NFC South Division is now two games. They swept Tompa Bay this year and only need a combination of two games, Saints wins or Tompa losses, to get the division. Tompa is on a BYE week, but already has FIVE losses.

  40. Dolphins are 1.5 games behind. A Bills loss to SF and a Miami win vs Cincy still keeps Buffalo in first. They have the head to head lead as well as the division record. In fact, Buffalo has clinched a first place tie in division record. A Miami loss against NE or a Buffalo win vs NE forces Miami to finish ahead.

  41. Wow….how sad is it that my brutal Detroit Lions team is still ahead of every team in the NFC Least??!!!! Let that sink in for a second.

  46. If Darryl Bevel goes undefeated the rest of the season in Detroit as interim head coach there is no reason the Lions look for another head coach as they cant beat perfection.

  47. I miss the first 6 weeks of the season when the few Viking fans that were left around here, spent a majority of their time whining about Tanking for Trevor.

    As for the Packers, no focus beyond this Sunday and the Philadelphia Eagles.
    And making one more strong step towards goal #1, the NFC North title.

  48. 10. 49ers (5-6) One game behind for the wild card

    ———————

    Shanahan deserves Coach of the Year if SF gets in after the ridiculous amount of injuries, the COVID farce before the GB game, and the idiot politics of Gavin Newsom and Santa Clara County shutting down their home stadium and facility for the next 3 weeks

  49. The NFC LEast is so funny. The Cowboys and all their talk of having a Super Bowl season are last, behind what was considered to be two of the worst teams in the league–WFT and NYG. The Giants have the tiebreaker over the Cowboys having beaten them twice. WFT has the tiebreaker over NYG having beaten them twice. I don’t see WFT or NYG winning another game until the last week when NYG plays DAL and WFT plays PHI. PHI and Dallas play the week before so one of those teams (presumably) will get to four wins but I can’t imagine any of those teams will win more than five games. At least it’ll come down to the last game of the season to determine which team is going to the playoffs. It’s hard to imagine DAL or PHI winning that last game so it most likely will be WFT winning the division. Who would have predicted that?

  50. Rank means nothing this year. Whichever team arrives at the end of the regular season with 53 Covid19-free players can win it all. Even Pittsburg and KC have weaknesses, although they have to be the favorites at this moment.

    If either of them have a couple of key players sidelined with the disease, they can forget winning the SB. That goes for any team.

  51. I don’t think the Coach of the year should be pick until after the Super Bowl. This is the media pushing. Bill wait until all games are played. Thank you.

  52. Packers aren’t likely to get the top seed. They still have to look forward to Derrick Henry and the Titans running for 400 yards against them in a few weeks, and they always lose at least a couple of games they should have won–Minnesota was one, and strange things happen to them in Detroit on a regular basis, regardless of how bad the Lions are, so you can probably pencil in an L there as well.

    That would leave them locked in to the #3 seed at 11-5…and with their luck, facing the Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

  53. If the Chiefs win this weekend and the Raiders lose, the Chiefs clinch the division. Realistically this year home field means nothing but not having to play the extra game. With no fans or very limited fans, home field means very little this year.

  54. Don’t sleep on the Patriots yet. They fell a few yards shy of beating the Bills in Buffalo (24-21) and could have tied the game if they had elected to kick. They had no confidence in Folk at the time who has since won games with kicks of 50 and 51 yards as time expired.

    Their toughest opponent is the LA Rams in LA, but Belichick knows how to confound Goff.

    Miami in Miami has been a tall order traditionally, but what do you bet this year is different? They already handled Miami once this year.

    I think it all comes down to this week at the Chargers.

    I would love to see the Patriots take on Big Ben in the playoffs. They meet almost every year in the regular season but Pittsburgh disappointed by failing to win their division last year.

  56. calvinhobbes says:
    November 24, 2020 at 1:06 am
    Sorry, if the Packers are 12-4 they won’t be the #1 seed in the AFC. Out of the Saints, Seahawks and Rams, two of them will be 12-4 or better and are guaranteed to have a better conference record. Therefore, the Packers won’t be the one seed and as their name suggests. Will be packing up their lockers and and calling it a season.
    —————————————————-
    Uh, there are 7 teams from each conference to make the playoffs, not 1. If the Packers and Saints are tied at 12-4 the Packers own the tiebreaker by virtue of head-to-head win.

    ______________________________

    Ah yes, let’s assume that the Packers and Seahawks win out and Saints lose to KC. They are all 13-3 and tied for First place, BUT, the Saints have only one NFC loss and the Packers and Seahawks each have two. Saints get the #1 seed. It gets way more complicated with three teams at 12-4, but it is a CONFERENCE RECORD tiebreaker that goes first in a three way tie, not head to head.

  57. Packers have a favorable schedule. I think they’ll pull ahead of the Seahawks and at worst tie the Saints and clinch the #1 seed in the NFC by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker.

  58. Would like a rule that you have to be at least 8-8 if you win your division to get into playoffs. Otherwise, add another wildcard team which would have to have a better record than divisional winner that is below 8-8.

  60. The fact that the Eagles or Cowboys could host a Wild Card game shows that playoff seeding should come down to record. Keep the divisions but don’t overcompensate for a division title. This will ensure that weaker division opponents must earn their keep just as runner up opponents receive recognition for a stronger strength of schedule.

  61. The disparity between the two conferences is startling. I could make a fairly cogent argument that all 7 of the current AFC playoff teams are better than the current 2-7 seeds in the NFC.

    I think the Saints are a legit very good team. The packers are a pretender with a poor defense and riding the last fumes of the elite play that rodgers has left in the tank. The would have no chance against the elite teams in the AFC and as we’ve seen, they don’t match up well against the bottom half of the playoff teams in the AFC in their loss to the Colts.

    The rest of the NFC playoff teams? All of those teams have some elite players, but all are deeply flawed. A great example is the Vikings. The Vikings are currently in the playoffs despite clearly having a “reloading” year this season. Half of their starters can’t buy a beer yet, they’ve got rookies starting everywhere and they’ve still got a shot in part due to a terrible NFC. For Vikings fans, I’m not knocking your team. I think Zimmer is doing an excellent coaching job and there’s a ton of young talent. But the Vikings are a great example of how down the NFC is this year when they’re still in the hunt despite significant roster turnover, an enormous number of injuries and rookies everywhere.

    I strongly suspect that the AFC championship game is going to be the real Superbowl this year.

  62. Everything looks good. All these teams are likely to make the playoff in that order. The cardinals would be the only other team I can see get in.

  63. It really is a throw away season that should have an asterisk beside it in the record books what with no fans in the stadiums. No,way do the Giants win in Seattle if the 12th man is in the equation. A toss away season that history will look back upon wand mock.

  64. otisfieldme says:
    November 30, 2020 at 11:17 am

    Cleveland Browns 8 & 3; suck on that Baltimore!
    ================
    Browns are 9 – 3. Just sayin’.

  66. dangerruss1919 says:
    December 7, 2020 at 3:43 am
    It really is a throw away season that should have an asterisk beside it in the record books what with no fans in the stadiums. No,way do the Giants win in Seattle if the 12th man is in the equation. A toss away season that history will look back upon wand mock.

    ———————————-

    Its near empty stadiums everywhere… its an equal playing field for all teams. The fact that Seattle needs a “12th man” to beat NY says a lot about the team.

  67. Packers have a more favorable remaining schedule than the Saints, I don’t see GB losing more than 1 more game. They will at least catch NO for the head-to-head tiebreaker.

  68. Everyone says it’s hard for the Vikings to make the playoffs. But who else is going to take that 7th spot? I think the last team is going to be at least 8-8 and I think the two best teams that have a chance to finish 8-8 are the Vikings and Cards, and the Vikings will maintain their tiebreaker over them if they both land at 8-8.

  70. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 17, 2020 at 9:45 am
    How about those amazing Miami Dolphins everyone!
    **************************************
    Don’t get it. You’re happy they lost?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.