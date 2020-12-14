NFL Playoff Picture: AFC & NFC standings after Week 14 (before MNF)

The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games:
AFC
1. Chiefs (12-1) Clinched the AFC West.
2. Steelers (11-2) Clinched playoff berth.
3. Bills (10-3) Big lead in the AFC East.
4. Titans (9-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis.
5. Browns (9-3) Closing in on a return to the playoffs.
6. Colts (9-4) Still a chance in AFC South.
7. Dolphins (8-5) Still a chance in the AFC East.
***
8. Ravens (7-5) Big game looms with the Browns on Monday night.
9. Raiders (7-6) One game out in the wild card.
10. Patriots (6-7) Very unlikely to return to the playoffs.
11. Broncos (5-8) An extreme long shot to make the postseason.
12. Texans (4-9) Mathematically eliminated.
13. Chargers (4-9) Mathematically eliminated.
14. Bengals (2-10-1) Mathematically eliminated.
15. Jaguars (1-12) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Jets (0-13) Mathematically eliminated.
NFC
1. Packers (10-3) Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over New Orleans.
2. Saints (10-3) Clinched a playoff berth
3. Rams (9-4) Leads the division and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Seahawks.
4. Washington (6-7) One-game lead the NFC East.
5. Seahawks (9-4) First in the wild card race.
6. Buccaneers (8-5) Two games behind the Saints in the NFC South.
7. Cardinals (7-6) One-game lead for the final wild card.
***
8. Vikings (6-7) One game behind for the wild card.
9. Bears (6-7) One game behind for the wild card.
10. Lions (5-8) Two games behind for the wild card.
11. 49ers (5-8) Two games behind for the wild card.
12. Giants (5-8) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
13. Eagles (4-8-1) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
14. Cowboys (4-9) Still not out of it in the NFC East.
15. Falcons (4-9) Mathematically eliminated.
16. Panthers (4-9) No realistic chance in the wild card race.