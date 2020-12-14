Nine rushing touchdowns between Ravens-Browns ties for most in NFL history

Getty Images

The Ravens have scored five rushing touchdowns. The Browns have scored four rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

That ties for the most rushing touchdowns in a single game in NFL history. Both other games came in 1922, according to NFL Research.

The teams are the first in NFL history each to have four or more rushing touchdowns in the same game.

They still have 6:33 to break the record.

Baker Mayfield has the most recent touchdown, scoring on a 5-yard run to give the Browns a 35-34 lead. Nick Chubb has two rushing touchdowns and Kareem Hunt one for the Browns.

Lamar Jackson, who remains in the locker room with cramps, has two rushing touchdowns. Gus Edwards also has two, and J.K. Dobbins has one.