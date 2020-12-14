Panthers to waive kicker Lirim Hajrullahu due to work visa issues

Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will have to find a different kicking option for their practice squad.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league told the Panthers they must waive practice squad kicker Lirim Hajrullahu due to issues surrounding his visa to work in the United States.

The Panthers elected to sign Hajrullahu after bringing him with two other kickers for a tryout earlier this month.

Hajrullahu has spent six seasons kicking in the Canadian Football League and was a two-time All-Star before signing with the Los Angeles Rams for training camp this summer. The Rams released him at the end of camp. He intends on seeking another opportunity next season with his work issues sorted out.

Hajrullahu was born in Kosovo before emigrating to Canada as a refugee.

The Panthers hosted Chandler Catanzaro and Louie Zervos for visits along with Hajrullahu and could be the alternative options for Carolina moving forward.