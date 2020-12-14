Report: Lions are expected to interview Rick Smith for G.M. opening

Getty Images

The Lions announced last week that they had interviewed three internal candidates for General Manager, and now a report has emerged of an external candidate.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are expected to interview former Texans G.M. Rick Smith before Christmas, and likely next week.

Smith spent 12 seasons as Houston’s General Manager from 2006-2017. The Texans won four division titles and compiled a 92-100 record in that time. Smith’s marquee draft picks include defensive lineman J.J. Watt (2011), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (2013), and quarterback Deshaun Watson (2017).

Smith’s Houston tenure ended when he stepped away to help take care of his wife, Tiffany, who died of breast cancer in Jan. 2019.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Falcons also have interest in Smith as a G.M. candidate.