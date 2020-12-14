Report: Texans defensive tackle Brandon Dunn out for season with pelvic fracture

Getty Images

The Houston Texans will finish their 2020 season without defensive tackle Brandon Dunn.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Dunn fractured his pelvis in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. Dunn managed to walk off the field to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.

Dunn had played in all 13 games this season for the Texans after signing a new three-year contract with the team this offseason.

Dunn had 26 tackles, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hits this year for Houston.

Dunn began his career with the Bears as an undrafted free agent signing out of the University of Louisville in 2014. The Texans signed him off the Bears’ practice squad in 2015 and he’s spent the last five-plus seasons with the Texans.