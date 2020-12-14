Rodney McLeod tore his ACL

Getty Images

The Eagles are sticking with Jalen Hurts at quarterback, but they are going to need a new starting safety.

Rodney McLeod left Sunday’s 24-21 win over the Saints with a knee injury and it is a season-ending one. Head coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday that McLeod tore his ACL.

McLeod started all 13 games that the Eagles have played this season. He had played every defensive snap before Sunday. He had 66 tackles, an interception, two fumble recoveries, and three tackles for loss this season. McLeod returned one of those fumbles for a touchdown.

McLeod also tore his ACL during the 2018 season. He is signed for next season with a guaranteed base salary of $3.75 million.