Roger Goodell: NFL has not set fan capacity for Super Bowl

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Vikings and he said on a Monday conference call that he was impressed by the way fans handled the protocols in place due to COVID-19.

Goodell will be back in Tampa for Super Bowl LV and the question of how many fans will be in attendance for that contest came up during the call. The NFL denied a report in October that the capacity would be 20 percent of the usual total and Goodell said on Monday that they have yet to set a number.

Per multiple reporters, Goodell said that the league wants to have as many fans in the stadium as will be safe and that the league is still working to figure out what that number will be. That process involves speaking with local health officials and will be impacted by the rates of infection in the coming weeks.

Goodell said the league has had to adapt all season and that they will be prepared to keep doing so in order to have a safe Super Bowl. One adaptation may involve having the teams arrive later in the week, but that joins the stadium capacity on the list of open questions.