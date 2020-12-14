Romeo Crennel: We have to protect Deshaun Watson, he has to protect himself too

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson left Sunday’s loss to the Bears for one play after taking a hit on the elbow from linebacker Roquan Smith and he took several other shots over the course of the game.

Watson was sacked six times and hit 10 times overall in the 36-7 loss, which led some to question why the Texans didn’t pull him for good after he got hurt with the team down big in the third quarter. Watson said on Sunday that he wanted to finish out the game and head coach Romeo Crennel didn’t stand in the way of his return.

On Monday, Crennel was asked about how to keep the quarterback from taking more of a pounding in a season that’s already seen him get sacked 39 times.

“We let him play and we protect him as best as we can,” Crennel said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He is responsible for some of that if he holds the ball too long. I know he wants to make every play. He waits for guys to come open.”

There’s not much left for the Texans to play for this season and the offseason will bring some changes with vacancies on the sideline and the General Manager’s office. Watson is likely to be part of the plans for those hires, so it would serve the Texans well to do what they can to keep the quarterback in one piece.