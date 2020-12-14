Ronald Jones may have fractured his pinky

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are waiting to find out if running back Ronald Jones fractured his pinky in Sunday’s win over the Vikings.

Jones appeared to suffer the injury late in the first half, but he returned in the second half and finished the day with 18 carries and 80 yards. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that the team is “waiting to see” if he did suffer a fracture and, if so, whether he’ll need to have pins inserted to help the healing process.

“Whether they have to put a pin in it or not, we have to wait and see,” Arians said, via Jason Beede of SI.com. “I don’t know what that will do. Chris [Godwin] played through it and we’ll see what happens with him. I think that’s about it as far as anything that could be major.”

LeSean McCoy took Leonard Fournette‘s place as the No. 2 back on Sunday. He had four carries for 32 yards and one catch for three yards for his first touches since Week 6.