Sam Darnold: I want to be a Jet for life

Getty Images

The Jets don’t have a win this season, making them leaders for the No. 1 overall choice in 2021. They will have an opportunity to draft a quarterback, and it would rank as a major surprise if they did anything else.

But what does that mean for Sam Darnold‘s future?

The Jets drafted Darnold with the third overall choice in 2018, and he has one year left on his rookie deal.

Darnold was asked Monday whether a change of scenery could benefit him.

“I love it here. . . . I love living here,” Darnold said, via Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve always said I want to be a Jet for life, but that decision isn’t up to me.”

Darnold hasn’t done anything to convince the Jets he is their franchise quarterback. He is 11-24 in 35 starts, throwing for 7,449 yards with 41 touchdowns, 37 interceptions and a 77.8 passer rating.

Darnold said “I don’t know” when asked how he would evaluate his three years with the Jets. He added that it’s a “big-picture thought” better answered after the season.

But Darnold, 23, still believes he is the long-term answer.

“I believe in myself as a quarterback and a player in this league,” Darnold said, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post. “Obviously, that decision isn’t up to me, but I’m always going to believe in myself.”