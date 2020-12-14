Sean Payton on Drew Brees practicing this week: We’ll see

Getty Images

The Saints lost for the first time since Drew Brees was knocked out of the lineup with broken ribs and a collapsed lung when the Eagles beat them in Philly on Sunday.

Brees was eligible to be activated from injured reserve for that game, but he remained on the list while Taysom Hill started for the fourth week in a row. Saints head coach Sean Payton didn’t give much of an indication about whether Bees will be back on the field for practice this week.

“We’ll see,” Payton said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com.

Hill was 28-of-38 for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on Sunday. He also ran five times for 33 yards and lost a fumble on a sack. Payton said, via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com, that Hill played “alright” while noting that his decision making has to improve and that he has to do more to avoid turnovers.

The Saints host the Chiefs on Sunday.