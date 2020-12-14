Source: There was no incident between Jon Gruden, Paul Guenther

Getty Images

The sudden and abrupt firing of Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on Sunday night, with the team’s next game coming on Thursday night, invites speculation that something happened between Guenther and coach Jon Gruden — especially in light of the catalyst for the firing of Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo last month.

Something like profane language, hostile gestures, and/or a Seinfeld vs. Costanza-style slap fight.

One source with knowledge of the situation says there was no incident, no argument, no scuffle or brouhaha or fracas or anything like that. Instead, Gruden simply called Guenther last night and informed him of the move.

It’s unclear why it’s happening with three games left. The Raiders have lost mostly to good teams; the 43-6 defeat at Atlanta was fueled not by a defensive collapse but by six turnovers from the offense. They also beat several very good teams, including the Chiefs, Saints, and Browns. (The Raiders held Cleveland to six points.)

The real question is this: Will the defense be any better with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli running it? He has three days to figure out a plan for beating the Chargers, with games after that against the Dolphins and Broncos.

With Guenther, a playoff berth had become a longshot. It’s hard to envision the chances of qualifying being any better with Marinelli taking over the defense.

That said, the move shifts the focus away from the fact that the offense simply hasn’t been as good as it needs to be, creating the impression that the struggles flow not from the side of the ball for which Gruden is responsible. The side of the ball, as will be explained later today, where most of the money has been invested.