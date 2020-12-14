Source: There was no incident between Jon Gruden, Paul Guenther

Posted by Mike Florio on December 14, 2020, 10:48 AM EST
NFL: DEC 16 Raiders at Bengals
Getty Images

The sudden and abrupt firing of Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther on Sunday night, with the team’s next game coming on Thursday night, invites speculation that something happened between Guenther and coach Jon Gruden — especially in light of the catalyst for the firing of Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo last month.

Something like profane language, hostile gestures, and/or a Seinfeld vs. Costanza-style slap fight.

One source with knowledge of the situation says there was no incident, no argument, no scuffle or brouhaha or fracas or anything like that. Instead, Gruden simply called Guenther last night and informed him of the move.

It’s unclear why it’s happening with three games left. The Raiders have lost mostly to good teams; the 43-6 defeat at Atlanta was fueled not by a defensive collapse but by six turnovers from the offense. They also beat several very good teams, including the Chiefs, Saints, and Browns. (The Raiders held Cleveland to six points.)

The real question is this: Will the defense be any better with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli running it? He has three days to figure out a plan for beating the Chargers, with games after that against the Dolphins and Broncos.

With Guenther, a playoff berth had become a longshot. It’s hard to envision the chances of qualifying being any better with Marinelli taking over the defense.

That said, the move shifts the focus away from the fact that the offense simply hasn’t been as good as it needs to be, creating the impression that the struggles flow not from the side of the ball for which Gruden is responsible. The side of the ball, as will be explained later today, where most of the money has been invested.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Source: There was no incident between Jon Gruden, Paul Guenther

  2. The offense has been decent, but half the time they’re playing catchup due to the terrible showing of the defense.

    The offense has to score on every drive as if they don’t they’ll lose due to the defense. Allowing 200+ yards rushing yet again is pathetic, theres no pass rush. Arden Key has started a fair few games over his career and check his sack total.

    The secondary is getting ripped apart, Cory Littleton who on paper was a great signing in the offseason due to his run stopping has been awful.

    One of the worst Raiders defenses of all time. Thank god Guenther is gone

  3. It had to be done because the defense has sucked. No pass rush, no run defense, no improvement!

  4. It is a sacrifice fire to please the mobs. If you think it is all on one coach you know nothing about this game.

  5. I agree that It’s not all one coaches fault. Obviously they need better players. But coaching is about improving not regression and these guys are not getting better over the last three years. Gruden and Mayock deserve a lot of blame too for poor drafting/free agents for a pass rush that is beyond bad.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.