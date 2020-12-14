The Office lands exclusively on Peacock as of January 1

Getty Images

For the past several months, we’ve been trying to give you good reasons to create a Peacock account, primarily through a pair of daily PFT offerings, PFT Live and PFT PM. We now have a far better reason.

On January 1, Peacock will become the exclusive streaming home of The Office.

All 201 episodes of The Office will land on Peacock, with a compelling twist. The Peacock version will include episodes with never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes, starting with Season Three and with more enhanced episodes on the way.

So if you don’t already have Peacock, get Peacock. In addition to seeing PFT Live every weekday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET and PFT PM every weekday afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET, you’ll access to one of the greatest TV comedy shows of all time.

That way, every day can be Pretzel Day.