Vic Fangio: Von Miller is running, but he’s unlikely to play this week

When Von Miller went on injured reserve in September, the Broncos left open the possibility that he could return in 2020.

Miller still has a chance to do so, with head coach Vic Fangio saying on Monday that Miller has progressed to running outside. But Fangio doesn’t anticipate Miller playing this week.

Miller has not played a game this season after suffering an injury to a tendon in his ankle during a practice. In nine seasons with the Broncos, Miller has recorded 106 sacks.

Denver plays the Bills on Saturday afternoon in Week 15.