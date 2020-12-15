Aaron Rodgers on the Packers: “We’re playing great football”

Getty Images

Since losing to the Colts last month in overtime, the Packers have won three in a row. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is happy with where the Packers currently are.

“Yeah, we’re playing great football,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on Tuesday. “Now we can say it. We’re 14 weeks in, 13 games and a bye, so yeah now we can say it. We’re having, you know, a lot of success on offense. I think we’re number two in yards. Not sure where we’re at in points per game. We’re number two in third down percentage. Number one now in the red zone.”

That’s fine, but great football is great football until it isn’t. The Packers have shown that they’re prone to lapses. Even if they nail down the No. 1 seed (which will require beating the Panthers, Titans, and Bears), the Packers are prone to unexpected lapses. Can they get through a pair of home playoff games without, for example, showing up flat and then finding themselves kicked to the curb?

If they can win their playoff games, a rematch of the first Super Bowl — played before Lamar Hunt had even coined the term — could be looming. And that would be great for everyone. Except for maybe the Packers, who would have their hands more than full with Patrick Mahomes and company.