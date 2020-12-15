Allen Lazard, Za’Darius Smith would have been limited in Packers practice

Getty Images

The Packers play the Panthers on Saturday, so they issued an estimated injury report for a practice that didn’t happen on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (core) and linebacker Za'Darius Smith (ankle, thumb) were among the players that would have been limited if practice had taken place. Lazard was limited all of last week before playing 46 snaps in Green Bay’s win over the Lions. Smith was listed as a full participant with an ankle issue last week and a thumb injury made it onto Tuesday’s report as well.

Linebacker Rashan Gary (hip), cornerback Kevin King (Achilles, groin), tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee), guard Lucas Patrick (toe), linebacker Randy Ramsey (neck), punter JK Scott (quad), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), cornerback Chandon Sullivan (hip), and tackle Rick Wagner (knee) were also listed as limited.

Tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) and wide receiver Malik Taylor (hamstring) were the only players listed as non-participants.