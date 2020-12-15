Baker Mayfield: I am really proud of this team for fighting

Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had no interest in moral victories following his team’s 47-42 loss to the Ravens on Monday. Quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t go down that road either, but he did acknowledge one area where the team’s undoubtedly grown in 2020.

“We know that we can fight,” Mayfield said, via Daryl Ruiter of WKRK. “We just have to make the critical plays when we need to and just put ourselves, like I keep saying, in a position to win. We are going to use it in a positive way. I know this team. I know the guys in this locker room. I know the staff. We are going to handle it correctly.”

Cleveland was down by 14 at two instances in the third quarter, but rallied to take a 35-34 lead and tied the game at 42 with 1:10 left.

“We never lost our belief in the fact that we had a chance to win that game,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield finished 28-of-47 passing for 343 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran in the go-ahead touchdown with 6:41 in the fourth quarter.

“We just have to build on the fact that this team fights,” Mayfield said. “I am really proud of this team for fighting. That is what I would take out of this game, but we just have to be better.”

At 9-4, Cleveland still has a clear path to the playoffs. But the Browns have to make sure there’s no hangover effect taking on the Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.