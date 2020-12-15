Bills designate John Brown to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Bills designated receiver John Brown to return from injured reserve Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Brown was ready to return to practice this week.

The move opens a 21-day window for the team to activate Brown back to the active roster.

The Bills placed Brown on injured reserve Nov. 28 with an ankle injury.

Brown started seven of eight games for the Bills in 2020. He has 386 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 29 receptions before his injury.