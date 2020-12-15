Buccaneers put kicker, punter, long snapper on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t be able to practice much special teams this week.

Buccaneers punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner were all placed on the COVID-19 reserve list today.

Players get put on COVID-19 reserve either because they have tested positive or because they have been a close contact with someone who tested positive. It’s possible that one specialist tested positive and the other two were in close contact with him. Teams do not announce whether or not any individual player tested positive.

The Bucs have a kicker, Greg Joseph, on their practice squad, so he would likely go to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Falcons if Succop hasn’t been cleared to return by then. They do not have a punter or long snapper on their practice squad, so replacing Pinion or Triner would be tougher.