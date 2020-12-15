Chargers list Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa as limited participants in practice

Getty Images

The Chargers handed in their second practice report of the week on Tuesday, but it remains an estimation of what players would have done in a typical session.

It was only a walkthrough for the Chargers, but there were some positive developments ahead of Thursday’s game against the Raiders. Several of those came on the offensive side of the ball.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring), running back Austin Ekeler (quad), tight end Hunter Henry (hip), and wide receiver Mike Williams (back) were listed as limited participants after being listed as out on Monday. Right guard Trai Turner (neck, eye) was bumped up to full participation along with wide receiver Joe Reed (ribs) and running back Troymaine Pope (neck).

Defensive end Joey Bosa (shin) was added to the report as a limited participant. Safety Nasir Adderley (shoulder) and defensive end Uchenna Nwosu (back, shoulder) were also listed as limited after being listed as out to start the week.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion), cornerback Chris Harris (foot), and linebacker Denzel Perryman (back) were listed as non-participants for the second straight day.