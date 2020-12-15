Chargers place Derwin James on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Safety Derwin James is on injured reserve and won’t play this season, but the Chargers now have moved him to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

James injured his right knee before the game began and underwent season-ending surgery.

He has not had much injury luck in his career.

As a sophomore at Florida State in 2016, James played only two games while dealing with a torn meniscus and cartilage damage in his knee.

He began last season on injured reserve with a stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his foot. He returned in Week 13 and started the final five games of the season.

In 2018, James played all 16 games and made All-Pro and the Pro Bowl.