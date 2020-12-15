Colts hoping Rigoberto Sanchez can return this week

Getty Images

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez underwent cancer surgery Dec. 1. He could return to the team this week.

Special teams coach Bubba Ventrone told reporters Tuesday that the team is hopeful Sanchez can practice and play this week.

Sanchez has missed the past two games, though he has participated in the virtual meetings.

He announced his cancer diagnosis Nov. 30, a few days after learning of his diagnosis.

Sanchez played in the Colts’ loss to the Titans on Nov. 29 despite the news, punting five times and attempting an onside kick. He averaged 50.8 yards per punt.

Sanchez has played for the Colts for four seasons and has a career average of 45.4.