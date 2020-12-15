Dan Arnold hungry to become one of league’s top tight ends

Getty Images

Cardinals tight ends have not historically been among the game’s elite. Dan Arnold would like to buck that trend.

As Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic pointed out, Arnold is the Cardinals’ first tight end since 1988 to have at least 300 yards receiving and four receiving touchdowns.

In one sense, that’s a baseball stat. But it also has been a remarkably long stretch.

Arnold converted to tight end in 2018 in order to have a better shot at making the Saints roster. New Orleans waived him late last year, but he’s found a lane in Arizona. Given the opportunities he’s capitalized on in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, Arnold would like to have his name be mentioned among the game’s best at tight end.

“Yeah, I’m hungry to be there, but I know I do have a lot more work that needs to be done in order to reach that level,” Arnold said.

Arnold’s fourth touchdown reception came in last Sunday’s win over the Giants, which pushed Arizona back into the NFC’s final wild card spot. Despite Kingsbury’s wide receiver-heavy offense, Arnold is third on the team in receiving TDs.

As long as DeAndre Hopkins is in Arizona, he’ll be Kyler Murray‘s top target. But Arnold is illustrating he can make plays when called upon, too.