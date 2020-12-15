Despite benching, Carson Wentz still leads the NFL in interceptions and sacks

Getty Images

Carson Wentz was benched for the second half of Week 13 and all of Week 14, but he still leads the league in some statistical categories.

Wentz has thrown an NFL-high 15 interceptions this year, as he had a big enough lead in the interceptions category that no one was able to catch him last week. Wentz ranks 14th in the NFL in pass attempts, but none of the 13 quarterbacks who have thrown more passes than Wentz has thrown as many interceptions.

And Wentz also remains the NFL leader in sacks, with 50, and yards lost on sacks, with 326. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who’s been sacked 40 times and lost 251 yards, ranks second in both categories.

The Eagles’ injury-plagued offensive line took plenty of criticism while Wentz took all those sacks, but Jalen Hurts threw 30 passes in his debut as a starter on Sunday and wasn’t sacked once. The reality is, all those sacks are more a result of Wentz’s inability to recognize the pass rush and get rid of the ball quickly than a result of the injuries on the Eagles’ offensive line.

Wentz has suffered through a brutal 2020 season, and even sitting out the last quarter of the season may not save him from the infamy of leading the league in some statistical categories that no quarterback wants to lead the league in.