Despite loss to Ravens, Browns still have clear path to playoffs

Getty Images

The bad news for the Browns is they lost a heartbreaker to the division rival Ravens on Monday night. The good news for the Browns is they’re still right on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

The 9-4 Browns still lead the wild card pack in the AFC playoff picture, and their schedule the rest of the way is favorable.

On Sunday night, the Browns face the Giants. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite. The next week, the Browns play the Jets, the worst team in the NFL, and will be heavily favored. And in the final week of the season, the Browns face a Steelers team that might be resting its starters: Pittsburgh may have clinched the AFC North but may also have already lost home-field advantage to Kansas City, in which case the Steelers would have nothing to play for.

The Browns likely only need to win two of those three games to make the playoffs. Cleveland should still be in the postseason, despite last night’s loss.