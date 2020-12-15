Doug Pederson discusses how mobile quarterbacks stress the defense

Getty Images

The Eagles played their best game of the season in Sunday’s win over the Saints, with Jalen Hurts getting his first start at quarterback after the beleaguered Carson Wentz was benched.

A big part of Hurts’ success is his ability to make plays with his legs, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that defenses often have trouble adjusting to a mobile quarterback.

“Because a lot of times, they don’t account for him,” Pederson said, via the Eagles’ website. “They think he’s going to be 7, 8, 9 yards deep in the pocket and he’s going to sit there and throw the football from the pocket. Any time you can create a passing lane and you’ve got a quarterback that can push up in the pocket and then separate from there, it stresses the defense. It stresses the coverage, especially if teams want to play man coverage because all eyes are on the receivers and they’re not on the quarterback. And that’s where some of the plays can really show up.”

Hurts certainly provides a new element to the Eagles’ offense, and in his first start his mobility made a big difference for the Eagles.