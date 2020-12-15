Frank Reich sees multiple years of good football ahead of Philip Rivers

Getty Images

After quarterback Philip Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Colts this offseason, head coach Frank Reich said that he was “very optimistic” that Rivers would spend more than one year running the team’s offense.

Rivers has not made any commitments beyond this year, but his play hasn’t done anything to stop Reich from thinking about 2021 and beyond. Rivers has cut down on turnovers and played better across the board than he did last season while helping the Colts to a 9-4 record, which has Reich making sure he knows the door for an extended run is wide open.

“At the way he’s playing right now . . . if he wants, he has multiple years of good football ahead of him,” Reich said, via Mike Wells of ESPN.com.

Given Reich’s past with Carson Wentz, the Colts have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the quarterback if the Eagles should decide to move on after the season. Rivers’ return would end that chatter and that return appears to be the preferred state of affairs as this season draws closer to the end.