Freddie Kitchens says he’s happy to see the Browns doing well

Giants tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will face off against his old team on Sunday night when the Browns come to town, and Kitchens says he’s glad to see Cleveland playing in big games.

“Couldn’t be happier for the fans in Cleveland,” Kitchens said today, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Kitchens, who went 6-10 in his only season as the Browns’ head coach last year, said he’s happy to see Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield taking better care of the football, and that he thinks Browns receiver Odell Beckham has taken unfair criticism. He also said the Giants’ offense is going to have its hands full with Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, whom Kitchens referred to as “one of the best players in the National Football League,” and a player who can’t even be stopped by double teaming him.

“Three guys on Myles wouldn’t be enough,” Kitchens said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Kitchens obviously would have preferred to be head coach of the Browns this year, rather than a position coach with the Giants. But he knows there’s talent in Cleveland, and they’re finally playing winning football.