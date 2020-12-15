Jack Driscoll to miss rest of Eagles season

Getty Images

Injuries have been a constant on the Eagles offensive line this season and they aren’t stopping as we get close to the end of the year.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that right tackle Jack Driscoll will miss the rest of the season with a sprained MCL. Driscoll is a fourth-round pick who has started four of the 11 games he’s played this season.

Two of those starts came in the last two weeks because Lane Johnson has been shut down for the year with an ankle injury. The Eagles also have left tackle Andre Dillard, right guard Brandon Brooks, guard/tackle Jason Peters, and guard Sua Opeta on injured reserve.

All of the missing pieces have led to a lot of shuffling up front for the Eagles and now they’ll do some more ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.