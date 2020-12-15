James Conner dealing with a quad injury

Getty Images

The Steelers run game has been in the doldrums for quite a while and James Conner may not be available to help the team’s attempt to turn things around against the Bengals next Monday night.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Conner injured his quad in the team’s loss to the Bills in Week 14. Conner had 10 carries for 18 yards in the 26-15 loss.

Conner suffered the injury in his return from missing two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland, and Jaylen Samuels saw work in his absence.

The Steelers are also dealing with a couple of injuries on the offensive line. Left guard Matt Feiler is headed for injured reserve with a pec injury, right tackle Chuks Okorafor has an ankle injury, and guard Kevin Dotson, who would be in line for playing time in Feiler’s place, has a shoulder injury.

Tomlin said that Conner, Okorafor, and Dotson could all be limited in practice this week and he didn’t offer a prediction about their status for Monday.