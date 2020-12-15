Jerry Jones: “Ridiculous” to think Mike McCarthy won’t be back

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones went on the radio on Monday to say that the team will not be moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy after the 2020 season comes to an end.

It was Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ turn on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and he didn’t say anything to contradict what his son said about McCarthy’s job security. Jones said that the prospect of dismissing McCarthy after one season on the job has not crossed his mind despite the team’s poor performance on the field.

“I’ve been known to stick with these guys in early troubled times coaching,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I don’t understand frankly how so ridiculous this conversation is in terms of ever having any meat of the bone.”

Jones said he liked how McCarthy has handled the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and remains a fan of his coaching philosophy. He also said he loves special teams coordinator John Fassel, which would suggest that Fassel will also be back for another season in Dallas.

Other changes seem like a better bet, but the Cowboys have done their best to clarify McCarthy’s level of security.

16 responses to “Jerry Jones: “Ridiculous” to think Mike McCarthy won’t be back

  1. Jerry Jones is nothing if not consistent. When he makes a mistake — and he makes a lot of them — it’s the gift that keeps on giving for all of us that aren’t Dallas fans.
    The Cowboys “GM” stuck with Jason Garrett for way too long, and he’s far too proud to admit after just one season that Mike McCarthy (and Mike Nolan et al) weren’t prudent choices to captain his sinking ship.

  2. You don’t give up on your new head coach after one season.

    If “Big Mike” is 4-9 next season at this time then you fire him.

  4. I can’t believe people are seriously thinking he will be gone. He hasn’t done very well but considering the injuries to Dak and the line, COVID, and how long Jerruh stuck with Garret all that time, it’s stupid to think he won’t be back next year. He may not have a decade long leash but he gets at least a few years.

  5. The change that Cowboy fans are most interested in is a new director of player personnel. Get Stephen and Jerry Jones out of the personnel business!

  7. i have to question jerry’s mental health when he says he loves john fassel, because after that fake punt on thanksgiving no sane person would love their special teams coach.

    as to mccarthy, one might think a quote like ““I don’t understand frankly how so ridiculous this conversation is in terms of ever having any meat of the bone.” is just some doubletalk to not have to answer the question. but this is just jerry using 20 words when two would do so he sounds more like he knows what hes doing…

    as an eagle fan, i hope he keeps the entire gang together for another year. they probably will get back to their 8-8 record . cleveland on the other hand pulled the bandaid off after one year painful though it was and have found a coach with a plan.

  8. & it’s ridiculous to think that Jerry Jones can’t live for another 30 years too. That means 30 more years of futility for the Cowboys. 🤠

  9. “I don’t understand frankly how so ridiculous this conversation is in terms of ever having any meat of the bone.”

    Hey Siri, what’s Dracula saying?

  11. I don’t think he should have been given the job to begin with. Even with Dak getting injured, McCarthy has met my expectations of being poor. The question is how much face does Jerry want to save at this point?

  12. This “praise” is like saying the bus driver was great because he didn’t miss any stops or crash. Great job doing the minimum coach! Still, the problem is ultimately the GM.

  14. It’s ridiculous to think he was given the job to begin with.

    Nothing he’s done in Dallas would leave you to believe that the issue in GB that led to his firing was anything other than Mike. The replacement coach with essentially the same personnel at skill positions back to back division titles, went to the NFCCG his first year, the current #1 seed in the NFC. All with the same guys Mike couldn’t win with over several years when he was in GB.

    He’s not winning with someone else’s talent either.

  15. As a Giants fan, I hope he means that, but he has said similar just before firing a coach in the past.

  16. The only people who want change are the look at me crowd. Otherwise known as the Facebook generation, or if you prefer you can call them the entitlement generation. You know the ones who think everything is easy, and if it can’t be Googled then it can’t be done. If you aren’t willing to give a coach and his staff at least 4 or 5 years to get things heading in the right direction then don’t hire them

