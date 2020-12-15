Jerry Jones: “Ridiculous” to think Mike McCarthy won’t be back

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones went on the radio on Monday to say that the team will not be moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy after the 2020 season comes to an end.

It was Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ turn on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday and he didn’t say anything to contradict what his son said about McCarthy’s job security. Jones said that the prospect of dismissing McCarthy after one season on the job has not crossed his mind despite the team’s poor performance on the field.

“I’ve been known to stick with these guys in early troubled times coaching,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I don’t understand frankly how so ridiculous this conversation is in terms of ever having any meat of the bone.”

Jones said he liked how McCarthy has handled the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and remains a fan of his coaching philosophy. He also said he loves special teams coordinator John Fassel, which would suggest that Fassel will also be back for another season in Dallas.

Other changes seem like a better bet, but the Cowboys have done their best to clarify McCarthy’s level of security.