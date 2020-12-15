Jets release Sergio Castillo

Getty Images

Kicker Sergio Castillo had a bad game against the Seahawks on Sunday, missing three of his four field-goal attempts in the first half. Now the move the Jets signaled on Monday by claiming kicker Chase McLaughlin has come to fruition, as New York released Castillo on Tuesday afternoon.

Castillo made just eight of his 15 field goals with the Jets and missed an extra point. He was 2-of-6 in field goals over the last three games.

McLaughlin has made 4-of-5 field goals this year and 3-of-4 extra points.

The Jets also have kicker Sam Ficken, who is now eligible to come off injured reserve. He’s been out since Week 11 with a groin injury.