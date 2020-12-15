Johnathan Abram, Damon Arnette, Clelin Ferrell out of Raiders practice

Getty Images

The Raiders replaced Monday’s estimated practice report with an actual one on Tuesday, but the result was the same for several defensive players.

Safety Johnathan Abram (concussion, knee), cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion, neck), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder), and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (concussion, neck) did not participate in practice. The Raiders said they would have all been out of practice on Monday as well.

The short turnaround time for Thursday’s game against the Chargers will make it hard for the three players in the concussion protocol to get cleared in time to play. That would make things a bit more difficult for defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli in his first game in his new role.

Left guard Denzelle Good (knee) went from being listed as limited to full participation. Center Rodney Hudson (knee), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), right guard Gabe Jackson (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) and right tackle Sam Young (knee) received their second limited listings of the week.