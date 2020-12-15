Josh McDaniels: I couldn’t ask anything more of Cam Newton

Getty Images

On Monday, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton said he wasn’t going to throw Josh McDaniels under the bus when asked about the offensive coordinator’s play calling. McDaniels returned the favor on Tuesday morning.

“As far as Cam is concerned, I couldn’t ask anything more of him,” McDaniels said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI.

Newton has completed 66.1 percent of his passes, the second-best mark of his career. He’s rushed for 451 yards and 11 touchdowns, taking a career-high 9.4 carries per game. He’s also caught a 16-yard pass, his first reception since his rookie year.

But he’s thrown for only 2,172 yards and his average pass length is just 6.6 yards, which ranks 31st among qualified players.

Head coach Bill Belichick said the team’s passing game is not as efficient as it needs to be, but made it clear that isn’t just on one player. Still, the Patriots need to get more out of Newton if they’re going to finish above .500 this season — even if that means they’re not necessarily asking more of him.