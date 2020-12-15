Justin Reid out for season after hand surgery

Getty Images

Texans safety Justin Reid is set to miss the final three games of the season.

Reid left last Sunday’s loss to the Bears with a hand injury and he announced on Twitter that he had successful surgery on Tuesday. That announcement came after multiple reports on Monday that Reid would miss the rest of the season.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the specific injury is a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb.

Reid had 83 tackles, two sacks, six tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits while starting every game this season. The 2018 third-round pick will be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2021.