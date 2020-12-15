Kevin Stefanski confident Denzel Ward will return to practice this week

Getty Images

The Browns have missed their star cornerback Denzel Ward for the last three games, but it sounds like he’ll be back sooner than later.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said during his Tuesday press conference that he’s confident Ward will return to the practice field this week.

Ward has been out with a calf injury and did not practice last week. He’s recorded two interceptions and 15 passes defensed in his third season out of Ohio State.

Stefanski also announced safety Andrew Sendejo has a concussion and is in the protocol. Right guard Wyatt Teller and left tackle Jedrick Wills will be monitored throughout the week with their respective ankle injuries. And wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, who missed Monday’s game with a hamstring injury, should be able to return to practice for Week 15.