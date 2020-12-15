Lamar Jackson has 2,694 rushing yards, 14th among QBs in NFL history

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a sensational rushing performance on Monday night, and after just over two years as a starter, he’s already among the best running quarterbacks in NFL history.

Jackson now has 2,694 rushing yards and ranks 14th in NFL history for career rushing yards among quarterbacks.

By the end of this season, Jackson may pass Jim Harbaugh (2,787 career yards) and Kordell Stewart (2,874 career yards) and move into 12th place in NFL history.

By the end of the 2021 season, Jackson could easily move all the way up to sixth place in NFL history, a spot currently occupied by Fran Tarkenton, who had 3,674 career rushing yards.

Ahead of Tarkenton are the Top 5 in history: Michael Vick with 6,109 yards, Cam Newton with 5,257 yards and counting, Randall Cunningham with 4,928 yards, Russell Wilson with 4,416 yards and counting, and Steve Young with 4,239 yards.

It will take Jackson at least a few more years to break the all-time record, but there’s little doubt that if he stays healthy he’ll do it. The only quarterback in NFL history who could run like Jackson was Vick, and Jackson is running the ball even more than Vick did: Vick’s career high in carries was 123 rushes, while Jackson has had more than 123 carries in all three of his NFL seasons.

Jackson has only started 34 games in his career, but he’s already among the great rushing quarterbacks ever. And before long he’ll likely be widely regarded as the greatest rushing quarterback ever.