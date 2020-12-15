Lamar Jackson has ninth career double-triple, most in NFL history

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had 163 passing yards and 124 rushing yards on Monday night, giving him a unique place in NFL history.

That was the ninth double-triple in Jackson’s NFL career (eight in the regular season, one in the playoffs), giving him the most double-triples in NFL history.

A double-triple is when a player records at least 100 yards in two different statistical categories. Jackson was previously tied with Michael Vick, who had eight double-triples in his NFL career.

After Jackson and Vick, three players in NFL history are tied for third place in career double-triples, with four each: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Bears great Walter Payton, and former Steeler Gary Ballman, who has been largely forgotten in NFL history but was once a very good playmaker and four times had more than 100 yards both receiving and returning kickoffs in the same game.

Given that Jackson is just 23 years old, he seems highly likely to rewrite the records on double-triples. They used to be a rare occurrence, but Jackson has accomplished a double-triple in 20 percent of his career starts. With a long career, Jackson may end up with dozens of double-triples.