Lions hire Chris Spielman as special assistant to Sheila Ford Hamp, Rod Wood

Getty Images

Former Lions linebacker Chris Spielman is leaving the broadcast booth to take a front office role with the team.

The Lions announced on Tuesday that Spielman has been hired as special assistant to team owner and chairman Sheila Ford Hamp and team president and CEO Rod Wood. Spielman has been working as an announcer for FOX Sports for several years.

“Chris Spielman has been a tremendous ambassador for the Detroit Lions since the day he first put on a uniform as a rookie in 1988. He brings great passion for people and the game of football, and we are thrilled to have him on board to help lead our team. This position is a full-time opportunity for Chris that will allow him to work across various departments on both the football and business sides of our organization,” Hamp said in a statement.

Spielman’s move to Detroit will put him in competition with his older brother Rick, who has been the Vikings’ General Manager since 2012.

The team’s announcement of the hire says Spielman will participate in interviews for the team’s next head coach and General Manager. His former teammate Barry Sanders was also named to an advisory panel for the search along with Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation executive director Rod Graves and Rock Ventures vice president of business development Mark Hollis.