Matt Rhule expects Christian McCaffrey to miss another game

Getty Images

Injuries have kept Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey off the field for 10 of the team’s 13 games this season and it looks like that number will go up again this week.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Tuesday that he does not expect McCaffrey to play in Saturday’s game against the Packers. Rhule did leave the door open to things playing out differently if McCaffrey can do more than expected at Wednesday’s practice.

McCaffrey was listed as limited by a quad injury on Tuesday, although that’s an estimation since the Panthers only held a walkthrough. The quad injury was added to the injury report last week and joins ankle and shoulder injuries on the list of reasons why the Panthers’ top offensive player has had what amounts to a lost season.

Mike Davis has handled the No. 1 running back duties during McCaffrey’s absences and it appears he’ll be back in the saddle this weekend.